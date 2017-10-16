TUSD students get hands dirty with Garden to Cafeteria program

Students at John B. Wright Elementary School got a chance to go outside to get their hands dirty thanks to their school garden program.

Fifth-graders spent one October morning using shovels and watering cans to plant carrots, lettuce, and other vegetables. In a few weeks to months, those veggies will be ready to be eat.

This school garden program has been around for a while now but over the last few years it has really grown.

Students aren’t just playing in the dirt. They learn how seeds turn into vegetables, and how photosynthesis plays a role. They are also improving their observation and writing skills as they monitor the vegetables’ growth over the next few months.

Educators said this is a great program to get students excited about learning.

“The response and the excitement from both the students of all ages and educators and staff is really positive,” said Rani Olson, TUSD farm to table chef. “It is not something that is an effortful experience, I think that people are really thirsty for it and are really excited about that.”

The University of Arizona plays an important role in this program. The UA has more than 50 interns to help students at 10 schools make the most of their experience.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.