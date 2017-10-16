Tucson CBP sends crews to Puerto Rico to help hurricane recovery effort

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
Students at John B. Wright Elementary School got a chance to go outside to get their hands dirty. It is part of their school garden program. Fifth-graders spent one October morning using shovels and watering cans to plant carrots, lettuce, and other leafy greens. And in a few months, they will be ready to be eat. This school garden program has been around for a while now but but over the last few years it has really grown. Students aren’t...
Students at John B. Wright Elementary School got a chance to go outside to get their hands dirty. It is part of their school garden program. Fifth-graders spent one October morning using shovels and watering cans to plant carrots, lettuce, and other leafy greens. And in a few months, they will be r
Customs and Border Protection crews based in Tucson are in Puerto Rico as recovery efforts continue on the island following Hurricane Maria. Monday morning, and over the weekend, crewmembers have been flying out to San Juan to relieve crews who have been there since the beginning of the month. During the first deployment, agents took four Blackhawk helicopters. They are flying into the communities in need and handing out boxes of food, water and e...
Customs and Border Protection crews based in Tucson are in Puerto Rico as recovery efforts continue on the island following Hurricane Maria. Monday morning, and over the weekend, crewmembers have been flying out to San Juan to relieve crews who have been there since the beginning of the month. During
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...
A man has been arrested after a shooting took place at Doc Holliday's Saloon in Tombstone. According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old James Edward Roberson and a female went into the bar. The two were advised that they could not have their handguns with them while inside. They gave them to the bartender for safe keeping. While inside the bar, the couple got into a verbal flight with two men. The fight continued for a short time before the couple retrieved their weapon...
A man has been arrested after a shooting took place at Doc Holliday's Saloon in Tombstone. According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old James Edward Roberson and a female went into the bar. The two were advised that they could not have their handguns with them while inside. They gave them to the bartender for safe keeping. While inside the bar, the couple got into a verbal flight with two men. The fight continued for a short time before the couple retrieved their weapon...
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.