PCSD: Portion of Drexel shut down for police activity

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation.

We are working to learn more.

    Monday, October 16 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-10-16 15:59:24 GMT

