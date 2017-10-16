What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

Tucson Chefs are coming together for a good cause.

Chef Janos Wilder joined us from Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails to make his "Sonoran Mushroom" dish.

Downtown Kitchen will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

For more information on the event visit http://bit.ly/2yrasHE.

