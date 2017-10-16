What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Chefs are coming together for a good cause.

Chef Janos Wilder joined us from Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails to make his "Sonoran Mushroom" dish.

Downtown Kitchen will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

For more information on the event visit http://bit.ly/2yrasHE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Fresh BitesFresh BitesMore>>

  • What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-16 19:48:49 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

  • Tucson ranks No. 28 'Best Foodie Cities' list

    Tucson ranks No. 28 'Best Foodie Cities' list

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:04:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.  

    To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.  

  • Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast Recipe

    Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast Recipe

    Thursday, September 28 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-09-29 00:26:46 GMT

    If you're craving a staycation with the flavor of Southern Arizona's finest, head to Loews Ventana Canyon! Executive Chef Ken Harvey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the resort's new "Flavor by Loews" campaign. We made Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast!

    If you're craving a staycation with the flavor of Southern Arizona's finest, head to Loews Ventana Canyon! Executive Chef Ken Harvey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the resort's new "Flavor by Loews" campaign. We made Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast!

    •   
Powered by Frankly