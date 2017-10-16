What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.
Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.
To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.
To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.
If you're craving a staycation with the flavor of Southern Arizona's finest, head to Loews Ventana Canyon! Executive Chef Ken Harvey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the resort's new "Flavor by Loews" campaign. We made Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast!
If you're craving a staycation with the flavor of Southern Arizona's finest, head to Loews Ventana Canyon! Executive Chef Ken Harvey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the resort's new "Flavor by Loews" campaign. We made Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast!
Recipe for blue granola pancakes as seen on Fox 11 Daybreak.
Recipe for blue granola pancakes as seen on Fox 11 Daybreak.
Greek Salad that is easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!
Greek Salad that is easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.