Group's program provides discounted paint, jobs for people with - Tucson News Now

Group's program provides discounted paint, jobs for people with disabilities

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Beacon Group's crew of six people remixes and recycles more than 100,000 gallons of paint. (Source: KOLD News 13) The Beacon Group's crew of six people remixes and recycles more than 100,000 gallons of paint. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Officials with the city of Tucson are reminding people about a paint program where you can pick up steeply discounted paint.

Three years ago, the city partnered with the nonprofit Beacon Group to create the Paint Collection Program. Since then, they’ve hired six people with disabilities to remix and recycle more than 100,000 gallons of paint.

“It’s more than just paint. It’s teaching and giving them [crew members] something to look forward to today,” Kelly Ovitz the paint crew job coach said.

Longtime employee Trent Trout said, “I get to learn new things. I get fascinated when I see the colors.”

The city collects the paint, but Beacon takes it over from there. Trout and five others pop open the old cans of paint, dump them into a vat with other similar colors, then mix. Once they get a neutral color, the paint gets dumped into a 5-gallon bucket.

You can pick one up at Gersons Building Materials on 4726 S. Country Club Road.

Once a month, the city of Tucson hosts a paint drive, where you can drop off your old color. Information about the Household Hazardous Waste Program can be found here: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/es/household-hazardous-waste

