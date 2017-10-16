Group's program provides discounted paint, jobs for people with disabilities

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened in Picture Rocks on West Massingale Road, near North Sandario Road.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened in Picture Rocks on West Massingale Road, near North Sandario Road.
Three years ago, the city of Tucson partnered with the nonprofit Beacon Group to create the Paint Collection Program.
Three years ago, the city of Tucson partnered with the nonprofit Beacon Group to create the Paint Collection Program.
Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.
Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
Students at John B. Wright Elementary School got a chance to go outside to get their hands dirty. It is part of their school garden program. Fifth-graders spent one October morning using shovels and watering cans to plant carrots, lettuce, and other leafy greens. And in a few months, they will be ready to be eat. This school garden program has been around for a while now but but over the last few years it has really grown. Students aren’t...
Students at John B. Wright Elementary School got a chance to go outside to get their hands dirty. It is part of their school garden program. Fifth-graders spent one October morning using shovels and watering cans to plant carrots, lettuce, and other leafy greens. And in a few months, they will be r
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.