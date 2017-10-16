Colaboración de chefs en el centro de Tucson - Tucson News Now

Colaboración de chefs en el centro de Tucson

Chefs de Tucson se reúnen por una buena causa.

Janos Wilder, chef de ‘Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails’ se reunió con nosotros para hacer un platillo llamado “Champiñones Sonorenses” o “Sonoran Mushrooms.”  

‘Downtown Kitchen,’ junto con varios restaurantes de Tucson se unieron al evento, ‘Downtown Chef’s Table’ para ayudar a personas con necesidades.

Para más información sobre el evento, visite el siguiente enlace: http://bit.ly/2yrasHE

