PCSD: Suspect in officer involved shooting identified, died later at the hospital

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting at a barricade situation on Tucson's west side.

According to a news release, the incident happened on Monday afternoon, Oct. 16, in Picture Rocks on West Massingale Road, near North Sandario Road. It began as a domestic violence call PCSD received before 7 a.m.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Luis David Flores, threw his mother out of the house and pointed a gun at her, he then barricaded himself inside his mother's house.

PCSD set up a containment area and called in SWAT, according to Deputy Cody Gress, they arrived on scene by 9 a.m.

Deputies had been on scene most of the day negotiating with the person in the residence.

The situation ended Monday at 2:30 p.m. when a deputy shot at Flores, according to Deputy Gress. Deputies rendered first aid, then he was transported to Banner University Medical Center. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

According to PCSD it is not known if Flores made threats to the officer before the shooting.

It is not known at this time if his mother was injured during the situation.

