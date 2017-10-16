Cyclist treated for minor injuries after collision with PCSD vehicle

The incident happened at the intersection of West Ina and North Thornydale roads on Monday, Oct. 16. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital on Monday, Oct. 16, for treatment after colliding with a sheriff's department vehicle.

According to a spokesman for the Marana Police Department, the cyclist's injuries were superficial, and the cyclist has been released from the hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Ina and North Thornydale roads.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.