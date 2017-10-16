New county road plan both cuts, increases taxes

The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
The City of Sierra Vista would like to alert motorists to speed reductions and upcoming lane restrictions at the Highway 90 Bypass/Hatfield/Buffalo Soldier Trail intersection during construction, which is planned to continue through summer 2018.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following a truck fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The only rest area along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is about to close for a $4 million renovation that's expected to last six months.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
