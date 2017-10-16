Red Pandas will be coming to the Reid Park Zoo

It looks like Tucson will have a unique 'snow bird' visiting this year. Reid Park Zoo announced on Friday, Oct. 13 their special guest as the endangered Red Panda.

These cuties will be here on a temporary basis, from November to March 2018, before they move on to their new home.

Don't miss out on seeing these guys while they are here!!

Keep an eye out here for more information - https://reidparkzoo.org/

