HSSA: 3rd Annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll

Calling all walkers, runners, and rollers the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting the 3rd annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll event at the University of Arizona this weekend.

This is a non-competitive 3k walk or run that begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at The University of Arizona- Campus Mall.

According to a HSSA release there will be a kid's fun zone including giant hamster ball racing, a Velcro wall and giant inflatable slide. The U of A mall will be filled with "music, food trucks, vendor and sponsor booths."

“This is the event your dog has been waiting for all year! Well-behaved leashed dogs are encouraged to attend. Make sure your dog comes dressed to impress because there will be a dog costume contest!" said Steff Hunter, HSSA Event Manager. "If you need ideas check out our Letters from the Kennel blog for DIY Dog Costume Ideas."



Registration is only $10. Dogs and kids walk free! Register individually or start a fundraising team today at www.sweatforpetstucson.org. Everyone who raises $100 will win a custom event shirt.



For more information contact Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager at shunter@hssaz.org or call at (520) 327-6088 x188.

