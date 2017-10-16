HSSA: 3rd Annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll

Calling all walkers, runners, and rollers the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting the 3rd annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll event at the University of Arizona this weekend.
“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.
The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.
