US Sen. John McCain receives Liberty Medal from Joe Biden

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a barricade situation on Tucson's west side that turned into an officer-involved shooting.
The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony will include full military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are settled in their final resting place. This honors service is open to the public.
The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.
According to a spokesman for the Marana Police Department, the cyclists injuries were superficial, and the cyclist has been released from the hospital.
The man killed in a Sunday morning crash on the west side of Tucson has been identified.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
