Veterans Recovery Program to inter 32 veterans at AZ Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery

The Southern Arizona Missing in America Project (MIAP) will honor and inter 32 indigent and homeless veterans on Saturday, Oct.28 at 11 a.m. at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana,

Retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director, will be the keynote speaker.

The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony will include full military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are settled in their final resting place. This honors service is open to the public.

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana hosted a similar ceremony in April, where 30 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans and one dependent spouse were interred. The MIAP has interred more than 3,200 veterans nationwide. Their focus is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed remains of American veterans.

