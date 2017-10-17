Tate Pac-12 Player of the Week again

Khalil Tate is the first Arizona player since 1982 to win the conference honor in back-to-back weeks (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

The Inglewood, California product, ran for 250 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries in a 47-30 win over the UCLA Bruins.

Tate became the first FBS quarterback in 20 years (Navy’s Chris McCoy in 1997) to post back-to-back 200-yard rushing games.

The sophomore is the first Arizona player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe did it in 1982, leading the Wildcats to win against No. 9 Notre Dame and Pacific.

Tate and the Wildcats return to action Saturday at Cal. Kick is scheduled for 5 p.m., and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

You can read more about this story over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

