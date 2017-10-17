The truck is back for UA

Nick Wilson produced his first 100-yard rushing game since early 2016 Saturday night with his 22-rush, two-touchdown, 135-yard performance against UCLA

His last 100-yard game had come against Grambling State when he ran for 116 yards on 24 carries.

It’s his first 100-yard game against a conference opponent in more than two years.

Wilson now has 13, 100-yard rushing games for his career.

10 of his 13 100-yard rushing games came in his first 17 games with the Wildcats.

The performance against UCLA was just his third of over 100 yards in his last 15 games.

With his two rushing scores against the Bruins on Saturday, Wilson now has 30 for his career, which ranks third all-time at Arizona behind Ka’Deem Carey (48) and Art Luppino (44).

Wilson also upped his career rushing total to 2,772 rushing yards, which ranks eighth all-time in school history.

He’s 186 yards away from passing Nic Grigsby for seventh all-time at Arizona.

David Kelly contributed this story.