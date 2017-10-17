The truck is back for UA - Tucson News Now

The truck is back for UA

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ -

Nick Wilson produced his first 100-yard rushing game since early 2016 Saturday night with his 22-rush, two-touchdown, 135-yard performance against UCLA

His last 100-yard game had come against Grambling State when he ran for 116 yards on 24 carries.

It’s his first 100-yard game against a conference opponent in more than two years. 

Wilson now has 13, 100-yard rushing games for his career. 

10 of his 13 100-yard rushing games came in his first 17 games with the Wildcats.

The performance against UCLA was just his third of over 100 yards in his last 15 games.

With his two rushing scores against the Bruins on Saturday, Wilson now has 30 for his career, which ranks third all-time at Arizona behind Ka’Deem Carey (48) and Art Luppino (44). 

Wilson also upped his career rushing total to 2,772 rushing yards, which ranks eighth all-time in school history. 

He’s 186 yards away from passing Nic Grigsby for seventh all-time at Arizona.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All right reserved.

David Kelly contributed this story.

  • UA SportsMore>>

  • The truck is back for UA

    The truck is back for UA

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-10-17 07:58:59 GMT

    UA senior running back Nick Wilson was running like the old days in the Cats 47-30 win over UCLA.

    UA senior running back Nick Wilson was running like the old days in the Cats 47-30 win over UCLA.

  • Tate Pac-12 Player of the Week again

    Tate Pac-12 Player of the Week again

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-10-17 08:12:52 GMT
    Khalil Tate is the first Arizona player to win the conference honor in back-to-back weeks since 1982 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).Khalil Tate is the first Arizona player to win the conference honor in back-to-back weeks since 1982 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

    Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. 

    Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. 

  • Wildcat Breakdown: UCLA

    Wildcat Breakdown: UCLA

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-16 12:04:46 GMT

    David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.

    David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.

    •   
Powered by Frankly