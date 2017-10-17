The truck is back for UA

UA senior running back Nick Wilson was running like the old days in the Cats 47-30 win over UCLA.
UA senior running back Nick Wilson was running like the old days in the Cats 47-30 win over UCLA.
Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Arizona fell to Colorado in five sets on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center (26-28, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10).
Arizona fell to Colorado in five sets on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center (26-28, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10).
Tate runs all over UCLA in 17-point win.
Tate runs all over UCLA in 17-point win.