Happening today: job fair for people with disabilities

Thousands of people living in Tucson with disabilities, both mental and physical, looking for a job, have a chance to find one on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The D.R.E.A.M. (Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 S. Church Avenue.

This is the seventh annual D.R.E.A.M Job Fair hosted by nonprofits and government agencies to help people with disabilities find work.

Daniel Gamez Jr. is one of the people who will be attending the event. He said that he currently has a job, but he is looking to land something more meaningful.

He said he has been through many high and low points in his life, and is hoping potential employers at the job fair will focus on his abilities.

“There is a lot of people who don’t realize how much support the community has for people with barriers like us,” he said. “Their willingness to say ‘hey we are willing to give you a chance;’ and the issues that we may have, there is a place for us.”

Tucson has an estimated 35,000 unemployed people with disabilities.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers encourage people to bring copies of their resume and dress for success.

