Some say salary increase for teachers not enough

School board members with the Tucson Unified School District are expected to approve a salary bump for teachers at Tuesday’s meeting. The 1.06 percent increase is part of the governor’s $9.8 billion budget approved in May.
School board members with the Tucson Unified School District are expected to approve a salary bump for teachers at Tuesday’s meeting. The 1.06 percent increase is part of the governor’s $9.8 billion budget approved in May.
Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.
Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.
Thousands of people living in Tucson with disabilities, both mental and physical, looking for a job, have a chance to find one on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The D.R.E.A.M. ( Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 S. Church Ave. This is the seventh annual D.R.E.A.M Job Fair hosted by nonprofits and government agencies to help people...
Thousands of people living in Tucson with disabilities, both mental and physical, looking for a job, have a chance to find one on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The D.R.E.A.M. ( Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, l
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a barricade situation on Tucson's west side that turned into an officer-involved shooting.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a barricade situation on Tucson's west side that turned into an officer-involved shooting.
The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony will include full military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are settled in their final resting place. This honors service is open to the public.
The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony will include full military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are settled in their final resting place. This honors service is open to the public.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.