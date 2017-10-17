Some say salary increase for teachers not enough

School board members with the Tucson Unified School District are expected to approve a salary bump for teachers at Tuesday’s meeting.

The 1.06 percent increase is part of the governor’s $9.8 billion budget approved in May.

The average teacher at TUSD earns about $48,000 per year. The increase would add about $42 more every month, before taxes.

Some educators we spoke to said the increase isn’t enough to make a difference. Barry Roth was a teacher for more than 30 years. He now runs Teach Arizona at the University of Arizona.

He said he’s glad lawmakers are talking about salary increases, but said one percent is borderline offensive.

“I work with people going into the profession and they’re not going in for the money. They’re going in for the reward of working with kids of making people’s lives better. But I think it’s about time. As the university president said it’s about time that we pay teachers the amount due for the service they provide,” he said.

A public hearing on the increase will be held at Tuesday’s board meeting.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.