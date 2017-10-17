Officers praised for buying new tires for WWII vet - Tucson News Now

Officers praised for buying new tires for WWII vet

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.

Jeremy Upham posted on Facebook that he was sitting in a tire shop when he saw the three officers come in, and learned that they were using their own money to buy the older man a new set of tires.

According to the Facebook post, OVPD Sgt. Gracie said the man's vehicle was disabled from a flat tire, and his other tires were in bad shape

When officers learned that the man couldn't afford new tires, they scraped up some cash, and took care of it for him.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Officers praised for buying new tires for WWII vet

    Officers praised for buying new tires for WWII vet

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:02:29 GMT

    Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.

    Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.

  • Happening today: job fair for people with disabilities

    Happening today: job fair for people with disabilities

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-10-17 14:56:47 GMT
    Tucson Convention Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson Convention Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Thousands of people living in Tucson with disabilities, both mental and physical, looking for a job, have a chance to find one on Tuesday, Oct. 17.  The D.R.E.A.M. ( Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 S. Church Ave. This is the seventh annual D.R.E.A.M Job Fair hosted by nonprofits and government agencies to help people...

    Thousands of people living in Tucson with disabilities, both mental and physical, looking for a job, have a chance to find one on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The D.R.E.A.M. ( Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, l

  • breaking

    PCSD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

    PCSD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-10-17 14:50:24 GMT
    Luis David Flores (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Luis David Flores (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a barricade situation on Tucson's west side that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a barricade situation on Tucson's west side that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly