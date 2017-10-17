Officers praised for buying new tires for WWII vet

Three Oro Valley Police Officers received some praise on social media, after they helped a 97-year-old WWII veteran get new tires.

Jeremy Upham posted on Facebook that he was sitting in a tire shop when he saw the three officers come in, and learned that they were using their own money to buy the older man a new set of tires.

According to the Facebook post, OVPD Sgt. Gracie said the man's vehicle was disabled from a flat tire, and his other tires were in bad shape

When officers learned that the man couldn't afford new tires, they scraped up some cash, and took care of it for him.

