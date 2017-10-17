Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor

Police in Flagstaff say they found a body believed to be that of missing teacher Cathryn Gorospe in Mayer, Arizona.
Jennifer Laplante, the Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor.
They said the technology would help capture clearer footage of confrontations between suspects and police.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.
Everybody who knows her best calls her Miss Jessie. This month, the Gaston County woman is preparing to hit the century mark in birthdays.
