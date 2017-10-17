Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor - Tucson News Now

Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Pascua Yaqui Tribe)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A federal judge has sentenced a Tucson man to 41 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor. Martinez and his victim are both members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Martinez will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on lifetime federal supervision.

The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department investigated this case.

