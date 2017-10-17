Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor

A federal judge has sentenced a Tucson man to 41 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor. Martinez and his victim are both members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Tucson Man Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor https://t.co/pJS8pyqAuk — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) October 17, 2017

Martinez will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on lifetime federal supervision.

The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department investigated this case.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.