Tucson woman sentenced in baby formula case

The Tucson woman at the center of the tainted baby formula case has been sentenced after reaching a plea deal.

Jennifer Laplante, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and child abuse, was sentenced to seven years probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

READ MORE: Plea agreement for suspect in baby formula tampering case I Tucson woman pleads not guilty in baby formula case I Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

Laplante originally pleaded not guilty to four counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count each of child abuse, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Tucson Police Department arrested Laplante in May 2017. The TPD said she purchased baby formula, removed the product and replaced it with flour and other substances before returning it to the stores for refunds.

One child was treated after digesting the tainted formula and did recover.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.