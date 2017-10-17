Speedway shut down at Houghton after bicycle crash - Tucson News Now

Speedway shut down at Houghton after bicycle crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Speedway is shut down at Houghton after a bicyclist collided with a mail truck, according TPD Sgt. Chris Hawkins.

The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the road will likely be closed for several hours.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Speedway shut down at Houghton after bicycle crash

    Speedway shut down at Houghton after bicycle crash

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:19:16 GMT
    Speedway is shut down at Houghton after a bicyclist collided with a mail truck, according TPD Sgt. Chris Hawkins. The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 17. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. TPD said the road will likely be closed for several hours. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
    Speedway is shut down at Houghton after a bicyclist collided with a mail truck, according TPD Sgt. Chris Hawkins. The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 17. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. TPD said the road will likely be closed for several hours. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Tucson woman sentenced in baby formula case

    Tucson woman sentenced in baby formula case

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:13:54 GMT
    Jennifer Laplante (Source: Tucson News Now)Jennifer Laplante (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Jennifer Laplante, the Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

    Jennifer Laplante, the Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

  • breaking

    Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor

    Tucson man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of minor

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-10-17 17:59:56 GMT
    (Source: Pascua Yaqui Tribe)(Source: Pascua Yaqui Tribe)

    According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor. 

    According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly