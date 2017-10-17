Speedway shut down at Houghton after bicycle crash

Speedway is shut down at Houghton after a bicyclist collided with a mail truck, according TPD Sgt. Chris Hawkins.

The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the road will likely be closed for several hours.

