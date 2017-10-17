PACC seeks temporary homes for 100 dogs exposed to canine pneumovirus

Do you have space in your home to help a sick pooch? Then Pima Animal Care Center could use your help!

PACC is looking for temporary two week homes for nearly 100 dogs that have been exposed to pneumovirus. With help from the community, PACC can prevent the virus, which is only an upper respiratory illness, from turning into pneumonia.

“We have about 100 dogs who are healthy, but have been housed in the same kennel area as a dog that got sick,” said PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release. “This means these dogs are facing two to three weeks of strict isolation if we cannot find alternative housing for them.”

Staff at PACC have been working for months to contain the virus to isolation areas, but have determined the best way to end the outbreak is to move all exposed dogs out of the shelter entirely. However in order to do this PACC needs temporary caregivers, who either have no other dogs or can keep the exposed dogs separated from their own dogs for five days. These temporary dog owners would also have to avoid dog parks and pet stores, where this contagious respiratory illness can spread.

“We just need 100 people in our community to help and we can solve this. It’s only a two-week commitment and will mean the world to a shelter dog who otherwise faces isolation in a kennel in our tent area for the next 14 days,” Auerbach said.



Exposed dogs range from a tiny, senior poodle mix to a Chihuahua to a young, German shepherd and everything in between. PACC needs temporary homes for all of them.



Those interested in taking in one of these dogs should visit PACC’s shelter during business hours, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and let staff know they want to house a dog exposed to pneumovirus.

Visitors will visit the tent area, where PACC’s housing its exposed pets, and select a pet to take home.

To expedite the process, staff will process paperwork on the spot once dogs have a temporary housing commitment. When the two-week period ends, caregivers can bring the dogs back to PACC for adoption.

For more information on housing a pneumovirus exposed dog, community members can email Liz.Cardarelli@pima.gov or Samantha.Nellis@pima.gov or call the Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222. For other ways to help PACC pets, visit PACC’s website at www.pima.gov/animalcare.

