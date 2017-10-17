PACC seeks temporary homes for 100 dogs exposed to canine pneumovirus

Do you have space in your home to help a sick pooch? Then Pima Animal Care Center could use your help!
Calling all walkers, runners, and rollers the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting the 3rd annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll event at the University of Arizona this weekend.
“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.
An investigation with ties to South Mississippi could bring down a major manufacturer of fentanyl and other opiate substances.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, "Tony," died Monday. The truck stop is located in Grosse Tete.
