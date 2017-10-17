Child on scooter hit by car in Sahuarita - Tucson News Now

Child on scooter hit by car in Sahuarita

By Tucson News Now Staff

SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A young girl was injured when she was hit by a car in Sahuarita on Tuesday, Oct. 17, police said.

The Sahuarita Police Department said a 9-year-old girl was riding a scooter near Camino Paso Corto and Corte Calza when she was hit by the car.

The girl suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

The SPD said the driver stayed at the scene, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the SPD at 520-445-7847.

