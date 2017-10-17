Javelinas love Halloween, especially the pumpkins

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are warning locals about Halloween decorations.

Halloween pumpkins, as well as fall decorations like gourds or squash, attract wildlife when displayed outdoors.

“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”

A residential area on Tucson's west side near West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road has been flooded with hungry javelinas.

The problem is so bad some are changing how they decorate their home.

Frank Cocio said, “Last year we bought like literally $80 worth of pumpkins and they ate all of them!”

The Cocio family decided this year not to buy any pumpkins, putting up plastic decorations and lights instead. But the javelina problem in this neighborhood is not just an issue during Halloween.

Cocio’s neighbor, Hema Bandaranayake, had a close call with one.

"I was just walking here when a javelina came running after him (the dog) and I quickly grabbed him up,” Bandaranayake said.

Some people in the neighborhood even walk around holding something to scare away wild animals if they approach.

“A lot of people, what they do is they take a golf club or a stick, but it’s just not smart. If you see them (javelina) just walk the opposite direction,” Bandaranayake said.

AZGFD officials recommend that those who want to put out a pumpkin should put it up on a bench that is at least 4-feet tall.

