Fire chief arrested for theft, trafficking stolen property

The chief of the Huachuca City Fire Department was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16, for felony theft and trafficking in stolen property.

The arrest came after an investigation into fraudulent bank checks, according to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

During this investigation, police detectives discovered that 54-year-old Jon Allmon of Sierra Vista allegedly sold a "jaws of life" extrication tool to another fire department and kept the proceeds from the sale. Police say the tool involved was one of four that were included in the June purchase of a fire truck on behalf of the fire department.

Allmon was charged with felony theft over $1,000 and trafficking in stolen property.

Police were originally investigating a report that 11 forged and fraudulent checks were deposited into a bank account belonging to Allmon over a 1-week period. Allmon immediately withdrew money from the account at ATMs after the deposits, police say.

Police also found that Allmon was caught up in a scam in which groups deposit bad checks into a person's account, then require the person to buy prepaid credit cards or gift cards to send to the groups.

