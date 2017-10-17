Fire chief arrested for theft, trafficking stolen property

Police in say 54-year-old Jon Allmon allegedly sold a "jaws of life" extrication tool to another fire department and kept the proceeds from the sale.
Police in say 54-year-old Jon Allmon allegedly sold a "jaws of life" extrication tool to another fire department and kept the proceeds from the sale.
Police in Flagstaff say they found a body believed to be that of missing teacher Cathryn Gorospe in Mayer, Arizona.
Police in Flagstaff say they found a body believed to be that of missing teacher Cathryn Gorospe in Mayer, Arizona.
Jennifer Laplante, the Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Jennifer Laplante, the Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, "Tony," died Monday. The truck stop is located in Grosse Tete.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, "Tony," died Monday. The truck stop is located in Grosse Tete.