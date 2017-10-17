Mass Casualty Drill planned for Oro Valley - Tucson News Now

Mass Casualty Drill planned for Oro Valley

By Tucson News Now Staff
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Oro Valley Community Emergency Response Team (OVCERT) is conducting a mass casualty exercise this weekend. 

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at Alive Church at 9662 North La Canada Boulevard.  

OVCERT is a volunteer organization sponsored by the Oro Valley Police Department.  OVCERT members are dedicated to individual and community preparedness and have completed an intense 20 hour course certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

The purpose of this drill will be for OVCERT members to demonstrate the ability to operate a medical treatment area (casualty collection point) including receiving, documenting, evaluating and treating patients. They will also demonstrate basic skills of transport, triage, head-to-toe assessment, basic first aid and communication.

Any questions about this event, please contact OVCERT Director, Scott Ingram at OroValleyCERT@comcast.net or (520) 576-0292 or OVCERT Public Information Officer, Bob Van de Cotte at OroValleyCERTPIO@yahoo.com.  Commander Jason Larter may be reached at (520) 220-4900 for questions about OVPD’s involvement in this drill.

