PCC placed among nation’s top 150 community colleges

Pima Community College was recently named among the nation’s top 150 community colleges, this makes the college eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

“Being among the nation’s top 150 community college is a recognition of the hard work of Pima Community College’s faculty and staff and the support of our Board and community,” said Chancellor Lee Lambert, in a recent release. “It also is affirmation of our singular focus on student success.”

The Aspen prize recognizes high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. The prize, awarded every other year by the Aspen Institute, recognizes institutions with outstanding achievements in four areas: learning; certificate and degree completion; employment and earnings; and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

The colleges named this week were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges using publicly available data on performance, improvement and equipment in student retention and completion.

Ten finalists will be named in May 2018 and following site visits of each of the finalists, winners will be selected in spring 2019.

