Salvation Army looking for bell ringers for upcoming Red Kettle season

You can help the Salvation Army this upcoming holiday season by ringing a bell.

Right now the Salvation Army of Tucson is looking for "energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles."

“Bell ringing is fun, easy and an excellent way to give to those in the community,” said Major Dawn Rocheleau, Director Special Services Tucson Metro, in a recent news release. “For groups and companies, it is great for team building and a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of the season. Red Kettle volunteers help lower our costs, so we can continue to do the most good in Tucson throughout the year.”

There will be 120 store fronts in Tucson with the iconic Red Kettles this holiday season, according to the Salvation Army. And they will need bell ringers starting Nov. 21 and going through Christmas Eve.

Everyone is encouraged to volunteer, from individuals, to school groups and organizations.

To find out more information about volunteering or how to sponsor a kettle site, please contact Public Relations Director Corey Leith at (520) 448-5494.

