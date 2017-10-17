Nam to Sand Jam back at Reid Park band shell

Calling all veterans...The Reid Park Bandshell will once again host the 30th anniversary of the Nam to Sand Jam, according to the Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson Chapter 106.

NamJam began as a chance for veterans to build camaraderie and help prevent suicides by letting brothers and sisters in arms know that they were not alone and that suicide wasn’t the answer.



This event is free, open to the public and takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the bandshell (a.k.a) DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at 900 South Randolph Way.





Local musicians have donated their talents to this worthwhile event. Scheduled to participate are: Wind Raven, Presidio Boys, Mainstreet Reloaded, Lindholm Brothers, Impromtu, Bold As Love, Jukebox Junqies, Mr. Skynyrd, and The Jack.



In addition to the fantastic concert, there will be many Veteran support organizations present to help local heroes get information about benefits. Also on hand during the event will be food vendors and fun for the entire family.



Funds raised at this event will be used to support the many programs for Veterans and families of Veterans that VVA Chapter 106 participates in.



For more information visit www.NamJamTucson.org

