Nam to Sand Jam back at Reid Park band shell - Tucson News Now

Nam to Sand Jam back at Reid Park band shell

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Nam Jam) (Source: Nam Jam)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Calling all veterans...The Reid Park Bandshell will once again host the 30th anniversary of the Nam to Sand Jam, according to the Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson Chapter 106.  

NamJam began as a chance for veterans to build camaraderie and help prevent suicides by letting brothers and sisters in arms know that they were not alone and that suicide wasn’t the answer. 
 
This event is free, open to the public and takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the bandshell (a.k.a) DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at 900 South Randolph Way.


 
Local musicians have donated their talents to this worthwhile event. Scheduled to participate are: Wind Raven, Presidio Boys, Mainstreet Reloaded, Lindholm Brothers, Impromtu, Bold As Love, Jukebox Junqies, Mr. Skynyrd, and The Jack. 
 
In addition to the fantastic concert, there will be many Veteran support organizations present to help local heroes get information about benefits. Also on hand during the event will be food vendors and fun for the entire family. 
 
Funds raised at this event will be used to support the many programs for Veterans and families of Veterans that VVA Chapter 106 participates in. 
 
For more information visit www.NamJamTucson.org

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Javelina love Halloween, especially the pumpkins

    Javelina love Halloween, especially the pumpkins

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-10-18 01:00:27 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    “Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson.  “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”

    “Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson.  “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”

  • Salvation Army looking for bell ringers for upcoming Red Kettle season

    Salvation Army looking for bell ringers for upcoming Red Kettle season

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:19:23 GMT
    (Source: Salvation Army)(Source: Salvation Army)

    Right now the Salvation Army of Tucson is looking for "energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles."   

    Right now the Salvation Army of Tucson is looking for "energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles."   

  • Older wiring likely cause of Bisbee City Hall fire

    Older wiring likely cause of Bisbee City Hall fire

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:02:08 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The fire that began in the early morning hours on Oct. 11 was not arson or from other criminal activity, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.  

    The fire that began in the early morning hours on Oct. 11 was not arson or from other criminal activity, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly