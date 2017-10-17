TUSD approves teacher raise - Tucson News Now

TUSD approves teacher raise

By Tucson News Now Staff
The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board votes to approve the 1.06 percent raise for teachers. 

The vote was 5 to 0 in favor of the raise. 

