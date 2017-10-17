TUSD approves teacher raise

The vote was 5 to 0 in favor of the raise.
The vote was 5 to 0 in favor of the raise.
“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”
“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”
Right now the Salvation Army of Tucson is looking for "energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles."
Right now the Salvation Army of Tucson is looking for "energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles."
The fire that began in the early morning hours on Oct. 11 was not arson or from other criminal activity, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The fire that began in the early morning hours on Oct. 11 was not arson or from other criminal activity, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Pima Community College was recently named among the nation’s top 150 community colleges, this makes the college eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Pima Community College was recently named among the nation’s top 150 community colleges, this makes the college eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.