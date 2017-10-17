Mowatt returns to Arizona Softball as pitching coach

Arizona softball head coach Mike Candrea announced updates to his coaching staff on Tuesday, bringing on former Wildcat All-American pitcher and 2007 Women’s College World Series MVP Taryne Mowatt as pitching coach.
Stacy Iveson has chosen to move into an administrative role and lead Arizona’s recruiting and operations efforts.
Mowatt joins the staff after two years in the same role at Ole Miss where she helped turn the Rebels into a NCAA Tournament team in 2017.
During her time at Arizona, Mowatt was a key part of the Wildcats back-to-back national title teams in 2006 and ‘07,
Mowatt won exactly 100 games in her UA career.
You can read more about this move at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.