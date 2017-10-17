Mowatt returns to Arizona Softball as pitching coach

Taryne Mowatt high-fives players Tuesday on her first day as Arizona Wildcats pitching coach (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona softball head coach Mike Candrea announced updates to his coaching staff on Tuesday, bringing on former Wildcat All-American pitcher and 2007 Women’s College World Series MVP Taryne Mowatt as pitching coach.

Stacy Iveson has chosen to move into an administrative role and lead Arizona’s recruiting and operations efforts.

Mowatt joins the staff after two years in the same role at Ole Miss where she helped turn the Rebels into a NCAA Tournament team in 2017.

During her time at Arizona, Mowatt was a key part of the Wildcats back-to-back national title teams in 2006 and ‘07,

Mowatt won exactly 100 games in her UA career.

