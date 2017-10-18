Laundry room fire temporarily displaces family of four - Tucson News Now

Laundry room fire temporarily displaces family of four

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Damage from laundry room fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) Damage from laundry room fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a house fire in the 8900 block of East Bears Path Road on the far east side.  

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming out the front door and from the eaves of the house. The person who made the call, a resident of the home, was standing outside and told the crews the fire was in the laundry room. 

According to the caller, a smoke alarm in another portion of the house alerted him about the fire. He rushed to get his son out of the house and then called 911. 

It took eight units and 21 firefighters had the fire under control within four minutes of arriving at the scene.  According to TFD damage was limited to one room in the house.  

The four residents in the home were displaced, but did not require any assistance from the Red Cross.  

Fire investigators are still working on the cause of the fire.  

