Domestic violence group highlights important role of law enforcement

Local law enforcement leaders and advocates for survivors of domestic abuse are gathering Wednesday morning to talk about the issue. The event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Law enforcement plays an important role in domestic violence situations. In 2016, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department responded to more than 13,000 calls. The CEO of Emerge!, an organization t...
The problem is becoming increasingly troubling for some of the smaller funeral homes in Tucson that are running out of refrigeration space. Bring’s Funeral home is currently at capacity, and they worry this has the potential to become a public health crisis.
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a house fire in the 8900 block of East Bears Path Road on the far east side.
The vote was 5 to 0 in favor of the raise.
“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of AZ Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
The sailors, Ty Bell and Brian Jarrell, served at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and were found dead days apart at a Georgia home.
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.
