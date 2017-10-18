Domestic violence group highlights important role of law enforcement

Local law enforcement leaders and advocates for survivors of domestic abuse are gathering Wednesday morning to talk about the issue.

The event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Law enforcement plays an important role in domestic violence situations.

In 2016, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department responded to more than 13,000 calls.

The CEO of Emerge!, an organization that helps people in abusive relationships, said it's a problem that happens every day.

Ed Mercurio-Sakwa said 9 out of 10 people going through these situations are not reporting it.

"Because it's something that lives in silence. It thrives in silence," he said.

Mercurio-Sakwa said he hopes events like Wednesday's encourage people to talk about the issue and bring awareness.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.