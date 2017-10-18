Walden Grove dance team 'Wizard of Oz' goes viral - Tucson News Now

Walden Grove dance team 'Wizard of Oz' goes viral

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

High school students on the PAC dance team at Walden Grove High School have captivated Youtube with their version of "Wizard of Oz."

The video starts in black and white with a very traditional "Over the Rainbow," but soon after the tornado blows Dorothy away the team does the same to the crowd.

The video was posted on Youtube Sep. 29, and has more than 1.4 million views as of Oct. 18.

