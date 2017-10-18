‘TUSD’ aprueba aumento salarial para maestros - Tucson News Now

‘TUSD’ aprueba aumento salarial para maestros

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
(Fotografía por: Tucson News Now) (Fotografía por: Tucson News Now)
NOTICIAS KOLD 13 -

La Consejo Directivo del Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tucson vota para aprobar el aumento de 1.06 por ciento para los maestros.

La votación fue de 5 a 0 a favor del aumento. 

