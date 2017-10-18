Pet Pals: Meet Lucy!

This week's Pet Pal is "Lucy."
This sweet girl is a 2-year-old American bulldog mix looking for a forever family.
She's very affectionate and playful. She has lots of energy and knows plenty of tricks, including sit, stay and down.
She'd love a yard to run in and rope toys for tug-of-war and tennis balls for games of catch.
If you'd like to take Lucy home call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.
HSSAZ will also host their annual "Sweat for Pets" event on Sunday, Oct. 22, on the UA Mall.
For more information on the competitive walk/run visit http://bit.ly/2yAm1yn.
Do you have space in your home to help a sick pooch? Then Pima Animal Care Center could use your help!
Calling all walkers, runners, and rollers the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting the 3rd annual SWEAT for PETS: Walk, Run & Roll event at the University of Arizona this weekend.
“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
