Pet Pals: Meet Lucy!

Pet Pals: Meet Lucy!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Lucy."

This sweet girl is a 2-year-old American bulldog mix looking for a forever family.

She's very affectionate and playful. She has lots of energy and knows plenty of tricks, including sit, stay and down.

She'd love a yard to run in and rope toys for tug-of-war and tennis balls for games of catch.

If you'd like to take Lucy home call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ will also host their annual "Sweat for Pets" event on Sunday, Oct. 22, on the UA Mall.

For more information on the competitive walk/run visit http://bit.ly/2yAm1yn.

