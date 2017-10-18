Tucson not able to ban bump stocks

Tucson city leaders will debate a ban on so called "bump stops" at its next council meeting on October 24, 2017. While the text of the agenda item # 10 explicitly calls the item a ban, it's unlikely the city will be able to do so.
Hundreds of parents are on the sidelines of Tucson's football fields, encouraging their children as they learn about teamwork and camaraderie. Is that encouragement dangerous for young children?
“While this appears to be a crime of opportunity, it’s still poaching and theft of wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “It’s especially cruel, given that the javelina was pregnant.”
The problem is becoming increasingly troubling for some of the smaller funeral homes in Tucson that are running out of refrigeration space. Bring’s Funeral home is currently at capacity, and they worry this has the potential to become a public health crisis.
This sweet girl is a 2-year-old American bulldog mix is very affectionate and playful. She'd love a yard to run in and rope toys for tug-of-war and tennis balls for games of catch.
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
