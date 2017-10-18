Former repair shop manager will not be prosecuted

UPDATE: The Pima County Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute this case, according to the Tucson Police Department.

According to a spokesman for the attorney's office, there wasn't enough evidence to pursue the case.

- Original story below -

Most people go to an auto repair shop to get their car fixed and returned in better condition. According to court records and the Tucson Police Department, that wasn’t the case for some customers at a Midas shop in midtown.

TPD told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, allegedly made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016. The interim complaint states there were several complaints by customers for claims for repairs totaling $7,880.98.

In one of the cases from Oct. 6, 2014, Collins called the warranty company and pretended to be a customer. He questioned the company to see what the warranty would cover. Thirty minutes later, Collins called back to file a claim for $1,354.71.

Then on Oct. 11, 2014, he called the company again and filed an additional claim for $2,045.29.

According to TPD, the repairs were never made to the customers' cars. Investigators found Midas invoices, with the victim’s signatures believed to be forged by Collins and then submitted to the warranty company.

Susann Miller, from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, said to avoid becoming a victim, car owners should know first what is covered under their warranty.

"Don't ever give the impression that you don't understand cars even if you don't. You don't want someone taking advantage of you," Miller said. "The other thing is when you actually get your repairs done get everything in writing."

Make sure to do your research when looking for a mechanic. Look at all of the ratings and reviews that are available and make sure they have all the licensing and certifications they are required to have.

Collins is facing charges of fraud, theft, and identity theft.

