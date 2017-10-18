Repair shop manager arrested, facing fraud & theft charges

Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at Speedway and Craycroft made false warranty claims, from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
“While this appears to be a crime of opportunity, it’s still poaching and theft of wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “It’s especially cruel, given that the javelina was pregnant.”
According to a newly released police report from the Williams Police Department, the man who was bailed out of jail by a Glendale teacher who has been missing since last Friday was arrested for carjacking his sister.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office District of Arizona, 48-year-old Michael Alvarez Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor.
A man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 near Camelback Road on Wednesday morning.
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
