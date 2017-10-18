Repair shop manager arrested, facing fraud & theft charges - Tucson News Now

Repair shop manager arrested, facing fraud & theft charges

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Raymond Collins (Source: Tucson Police Department) Raymond Collins (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A manager for some local car repair shops in trouble with the law tonight.

Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at Speedway and Craycroft made false warranty claims, from October 2014 to April 2016.  

According to the interim complaint those claims came from several customers, totaling $7,900.  

The report stated in one case that Collins called the warranty company and pretended he was the customer, and questioned the warranty company to see what was covered. Then just 30 minutes later Collins called the company back and filed a claim for more than $1,300.  

Collins did the same thing again, for the same customer, this time for a claim of over $2,000.  

TPD investigators told us the repairs were never made and that Collins kept the money.  

Susann Miller, from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, said to avoid becoming a victim, car owners should know first what is covered under their warranty. 

"Don't ever give the impression that you don't understand cars even if you don't, you don't want someone taking advantage of you," said Miller. "The other thing is when you actually get your repairs done get everything in writing."

Make sure to do your research when looking for a mechanic, look at all of the ratings and reviews that are available and make sure they have all the licensing and certifications they are required by law to have.   

Collins is facing charges of fraud, theft, and identity theft. 

