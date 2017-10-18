Strange object in the sky is NOT a UFO, it's a balloon - Tucson News Now

Strange object in the sky is NOT a UFO, it's a balloon

By Tucson News Now Staff
Photo of 'stratollite' balloon taken in the skies over Elfrida, AZ. (Source: See, Snap, Send it/Karen and David Stryker) Photo of 'stratollite' balloon taken in the skies over Elfrida, AZ. (Source: See, Snap, Send it/Karen and David Stryker)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Many viewers have called about seeing something in the sky over the south side this morning and we have an answer for you. 

It was the launch of a balloon called a stratollite.  

Officials with World View told us they launched the balloon from its spaceport, a little after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. 

