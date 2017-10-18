Strange object in the sky is NOT a UFO, it's a balloon

Photo of 'stratollite' balloon taken in the skies over Elfrida, AZ. (Source: See, Snap, Send it/Karen and David Stryker)

Many viewers have called about seeing something in the sky over the south side this morning and we have an answer for you.

It was the launch of a balloon called a stratollite.

Officials with World View told us they launched the balloon from its spaceport, a little after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

