Change highlights Barnes' 2nd UA hoops season

Our Damien Alameda sat down with the UA women's basketball coach as she begins her second season on campus.

Our Damien Alameda sat down with the UA women's basketball coach as she begins her second season on campus.

Adia Barnes has ten new faces on her second Arizona Women's Basketball squad.

Year No. 2 of the Adia Barnes women’s basketball-era at Arizona begins with an almost an entirely different team.

The Wildcats have ten newcomers this season on the roster.

Senior forward JaLea Bennett, junior forward Destiny Graham and sophomore guard Lucia Alonso are the lone returners from a squad that finished last season 14-16 overall and 5-13 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Bennett averaged seven points and three rebounds in 2016-17.

Arizona has three transfers who will sit out this season and thus have just ten active players on the roster.

Barnes, the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer, took over the program last season after serving as an assistant at Washington.

RELATED: Part 1 of Damien Alameda's conversation with Adia Barnes

The Wildcats will play exhibition games at McKale Center against Eastern New Mexico (Monday, October 30) and Western New Mexico (Monday, November 6) before opening the season at home on Friday, November 10 against Iona at Noon.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.