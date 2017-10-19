Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead on eastside

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's eastside, according to Tucson police. Officers responded to a parking lot near Pontano and Wrightstown after a reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 18, according to TPD. OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Video of the scene. Still very dark but a lot of officers & detectives here. 1 suspect dead. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/82OYfWbHv8 — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) October 19, 2017 Police said ...
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at Speedway and Craycroft made false warranty claims, from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
The changes allow for up to eight female chickens on single-family dwelling lots or manufactured home lots 6,000 square feet or larger.
Many viewers have called about seeing something in the sky over the south side this morning and we have an answer for you.
“While this appears to be a crime of opportunity, it’s still poaching and theft of wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “It’s especially cruel, given that the javelina was pregnant.”
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.
