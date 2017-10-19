Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead on eastside

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's eastside, according to Tucson police.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Pantano and Wrightstown after a reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 18, according to TPD.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Video of the scene. Still very dark but a lot of officers & detectives here. 1 suspect dead. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/82OYfWbHv8 — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) October 19, 2017

Police said a man exchanged gunfire with two other men. The victim was not hurt, but two suspects fled the scene.

Officers found one of the suspects near a car wash, and when they tried to get close to him gunfire was exchanged between him and officers, TPD said.

Police said the suspect was hit and killed. No officers were injured.

TPD said the second suspect was pulled over on East First Avenue, and is detained.

The shooting is under investigation.

