UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side Wednesday night, according to city police.

The Tucson Police Department said 35-year-old Daniel Spear was shot multiple times and died after firing at officers.

The TPD said the incident began around 9:40 p.m. when they responded to the 2400 block of North Pantano Road for a report of an armed robbery with multiple gunshots fired.

The victim told officers he had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The TPD said Spear fled the scene on foot while a second suspect left in a vehicle.

Spear ran down the road to a car wash, where allegedly fired at the officers and tried to steal and unmarked TPD vehicle.

"The suspect exited the vehicle with the shotgun in his hand," the TPD said in a news release. "He immediately began firing rounds in the direction of the officers on scene. Officers returned fire and the suspect was struck multiple times."

The TPD said Spear died at the scene and two officers sustained minor abrasions during the incident.

The vehicle the second suspect was driving was located later in the day. The driver was detained, but released without charges.

The TPD said Spear took a handgun from the victim during the armed robbery. They found it at the car wash after the shooting.

The TPD officers who fired their weapons during the incident were:

Nathaniel Foster, a 10-year veteran

Rafael Rodriguez, a six-year veteran

Carter Wingate, a four-year veteran

Matthew Kosmider, a three-year veteran

