UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.
Investigators said Tracy Shelden Morehouse had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.355 percent when she hit Greg Dolphin, who was stopped at the red light on Scottsdale Road at Princess Drive on Aug. 13.
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
“While this appears to be a crime of opportunity, it’s still poaching and theft of wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “It’s especially cruel, given that the javelina was pregnant.”
According to a newly released police report from the Williams Police Department, the man who was bailed out of jail by a Glendale teacher who has been missing since last Friday was arrested for carjacking his sister.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.
The United States Supreme Court gave Alabama the final go-ahead late Thursday evening to execute death row inmate Torrey McNabb for killing a Montgomery police officer in 1997.
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.
Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.
