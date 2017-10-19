1 dead in Cochise County plane crash

One person is dead after a fixed wing, single engine airplane crashed in Cochise County, according to the sheriff's office.

CCSO said the crash happened north of Interstate 10 near milemarker 355 before 9:30 Thursday morning, Oct 19.

Milemarker 355 is near I-10 and Page Ranch Road.

Detectives are investigating the crash site, and said it does not appear there were any other passengers.

