Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children - Tucson News Now

Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

I'm teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine for Battle of the Dough! This a chance to raise money for an organization close to my heart, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson.

I have been a Big Sister for about five years.

I created a pizza, and you can vote for it right now. On my pizza: Red sauce, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto and Italian sausage, topped with fresh basil on hand-stretched dough.

If I'm named the winner my pizza will make it on the Sauce menu in November and the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

You have until Monday, Oct. 23, at midnight to cast your vote. You can also vote daily.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Fresh BitesFresh BitesMore>>

  • Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:29:00 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

  • What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-16 19:48:49 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

  • Tucson ranks No. 28 'Best Foodie Cities' list

    Tucson ranks No. 28 'Best Foodie Cities' list

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:04:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.  

    To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly