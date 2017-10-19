Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children

I'm teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine for Battle of the Dough! This a chance to raise money for an organization close to my heart, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson.

I have been a Big Sister for about five years.

I created a pizza, and you can vote for it right now. On my pizza: Red sauce, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto and Italian sausage, topped with fresh basil on hand-stretched dough.

If I'm named the winner my pizza will make it on the Sauce menu in November and the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

You have until Monday, Oct. 23, at midnight to cast your vote. You can also vote daily.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

