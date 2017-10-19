See Uranus tonight with your naked eye

Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.

According to NASA, the icy planet should be easy to spot all night without a telescope.

"Its blue-green color is unmistakable," NASA said in a blog post. "It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye -- and for sure in binoculars."

The easiest way to find it? Look to the southeast and locate the Pisces constellation and then look for the bright blue-green dot.

The jokes were in full force in August 2017 when a study suggested Uranus could be producing millions of tons of giant diamonds.

