See Uranus tonight with your naked eye

Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.
Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.
Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!
Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.