See Uranus tonight with your naked eye - Tucson News Now

See Uranus tonight with your naked eye

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Uranus. (Source: NASA) Uranus. (Source: NASA)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.

According to NASA, the icy planet should be easy to spot all night without a telescope.

"Its blue-green color is unmistakable," NASA said in a blog post. "It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye -- and for sure in binoculars."

The easiest way to find it? Look to the southeast and locate the Pisces constellation and then look for the bright blue-green dot.

The jokes were in full force in August 2017 when a study suggested Uranus could be producing millions of tons of giant diamonds.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • See Uranus tonight with your naked eye

    See Uranus tonight with your naked eye

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:29:51 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:56:43 GMT
    Uranus. (Source: NASA)Uranus. (Source: NASA)

    Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.

    Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.

  • Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:29:00 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

  • 1 dead in Cochise County plane crash

    1 dead in Cochise County plane crash

    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:51:04 GMT
    One person is dead after a fixed wing, single engine airplane crashed in Cochise County, according to the sheriff's office. Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff CCSO said the crash happened north of Interstate 10 near milemarker 355 before 9:30 Thursday morning, Oct 19. Milemarker 355 is near I-10 and Page Ranch Road. Detectives are investigating the crash site, and said it does not appear there were any other passengers. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson Ne...
    One person is dead after a fixed wing, single engine airplane crashed in Cochise County, according to the sheriff's office. Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff CCSO said the crash happened north of Interstate 10 near milemarker 355 before 9:30 Thursday morning, Oct 19. Milemarker 355 is near I-10 and Page Ranch Road. Detectives are investigating the crash site, and said it does not appear there were any other passengers. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson Ne...
    •   
Powered by Frankly