1 muerto en el accidente aéreo en condado de Cochise

Una persona murió después de que un avión se estrellara en el condado de Cochise, según la oficina del sheriff.
CCSO dijo que el accidente ocurrió al norte de la Interestatal 10 cerca de la milla 355 antes de las 9:30 de la mañana del jueves, 19 de octubre.
‘Milemarker 355’ está cerca de la I-10 y ‘Page Ranch Road.’
Los detectives están investigando el sitio del accidente y dijeron que no parece haber ningún otro pasajero.
