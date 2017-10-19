1 muerto en el accidente aéreo en condado de Cochise - Tucson News Now

1 muerto en el accidente aéreo en condado de Cochise

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
Connect
NOTICIAS KOLD 13 -

Una persona murió después de que un avión se estrellara en el condado de Cochise, según la oficina del sheriff.

CCSO dijo que el accidente ocurrió al norte de la Interestatal 10 cerca de la milla 355 antes de las 9:30 de la mañana del jueves, 19 de octubre.

‘Milemarker 355’ está cerca de la I-10 y ‘Page Ranch Road.’

Los detectives están investigando el sitio del accidente y dijeron que no parece haber ningún otro pasajero.

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Powered by Frankly