2017 "Best Toy" award winners for the 2017 holiday season

Good Housekeeping has released its annual Top Toys list, just in time for Christmas shopping.

The list started out with over 500 toys and was narrowed down 100, according to a news release. Those 100 were then tested by 100 children ages 1 to 13, who played with the toys both in the lab and at home.

According to GH, "the Institute’s engineers and analysts ensured that the toys met the standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). To be considered for the award, the toys had to pass the Institute’s quality and safety evaluations, which include a drop test to determine if a toddler toy can break into small pieces that could pose a choking hazard, examining toys for pinch points and sharp edges and reviewing documentation to confirm the toys comply with the latest industry safety standards."

Here is Good Housekeeping’s 2017 Best Toy Award Winners list:

Top Toy of the Year

Hasbro Furreal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger Pet ($130, 4+)

Up to $35

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush ($20, 3+)

Moose Toys Oonies Starter Kit ($20, 5+)

Hasbro My Little Pony: The Movie Swimming Seapony ($25, 3+)

WeCool Bobble Bitz Creation Station ($30, 5+)

Moose Toys Despicable Me Mineez Dru’s Super Lair Playset ($35, 5+)

Up to $50

Fisher-Price Little People Animal Rescue ($40, 1+)

LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart ($40, 2+)

HABA USA Symphony Croc ($40, 2+)

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope ($45, 4+)

Silverlit Train My Dino ($45, 5+)

Up to $100

Maison Battat Inc. Lori Horse Haven Barn ($35); Lori Equestrian Doll ($12); Lori Horse ($10); (3+)

GeoSmart Mars Explorer ($70, 5+)

Spin Master Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower ($100, 3+)

Playmobil Cruise Ship ($100, 6+)

LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit ($100, 8+)

$100 and Up

Dance Code Belle ($120, 5+)

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox ($160, 7+)

Mattel Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage ($200, 5+)

Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen ($300, 8+)

Stocking Stuffers

Jakks Pacific Squish-Dee-Lish Squishies ($5, 6+)

WowWee Fingerlings ($15, 5+)

Merge Cube ($15, 10+)

To read the full story click here: http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g4792/best-toys-2018/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.