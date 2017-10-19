AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season

For years, Jon Post’s children begged him to start a pumpkin patch.

Post eventually gave in and now in its seventh year, the Marana Pumpkin Patch attracts over 75,000 people annually.

Post attributes it to the fun attractions and atmosphere.

From the corn mazes, jumping pillows, petting zoo, zip line and train, there's hours of entertainment for the whole family.

And don’t forget the picking that perfect pumpkin on their 50-acre field.

The corn mazes this year are the Tucson Roadrunners Maze and the Ben's Bells Project Maze.

This year, Post added tiny tractors for the little kids.

Post said he loves coming up with new stuff every year, but as he puts it, "my favorite thing is to watch some parents drag their screaming kid out of here because they don't want to leave."

The Marana Pumpkin Patch is open until Sunday, Oct. 29. For more information, go to http://maranapumpkinpatch.com.

