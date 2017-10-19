AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season

The Marana Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Post Farms attracts over 75,000 people each year.
The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.
If you're going to the McKale Center in the coming weeks, you might notice some new signage. That's because the Department of Athletics recently applied for a liquor license, and is required to post signs letting the public know. The department said if the application is approved, the McKale Center will start beer and wine sales during Wildcat basketball games. The start date is yet to be determined. Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the decision to serve alcohol is based ...
Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.
Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.
The United States Supreme Court gave Alabama the final go-ahead late Thursday evening to execute death row inmate Torrey McNabb for killing a Montgomery police officer in 1997.
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.
