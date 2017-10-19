AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season - Tucson News Now

AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season

By Dave Levin, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: AZ Weekend) (Source: AZ Weekend)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

For years, Jon Post’s children begged him to start a pumpkin patch.

Post eventually gave in and now in its seventh year, the Marana Pumpkin Patch attracts over 75,000 people annually.

Post attributes it to the fun attractions and atmosphere.

From the corn mazes, jumping pillows, petting zoo, zip line and train, there's hours of entertainment for the whole family.

And don’t forget the picking that perfect pumpkin on their 50-acre field.

The corn mazes this year are the Tucson Roadrunners Maze and the Ben's Bells Project Maze.

This year, Post added tiny tractors for the little kids.

Post said he loves coming up with new stuff every year, but as he puts it, "my favorite thing is to watch some parents drag their screaming kid out of here because they don't want to leave."

The Marana Pumpkin Patch is open until Sunday, Oct. 29. For more information, go to http://maranapumpkinpatch.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season

    AZ WEEKEND: Marana Pumpkin Patch celebrating seventh season

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:24:50 GMT
    (Source: AZ Weekend)(Source: AZ Weekend)

    The Marana Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Post Farms attracts over 75,000 people each year.

    The Marana Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Post Farms attracts over 75,000 people each year.

  • UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:59:03 GMT

    The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.

    The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.

  • Arizona Athletics applies for McKale Center liquor license

    Arizona Athletics applies for McKale Center liquor license

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:14:12 GMT
    Inside McKale Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)Inside McKale Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    If you're going to the McKale Center in the coming weeks, you might notice some new signage. That's because the Department of Athletics recently applied for a liquor license, and is required to post signs letting the public know. The department said if the application is approved, the McKale Center will start beer and wine sales during Wildcat basketball games. The start date is yet to be determined. Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the decision to serve alcohol is based ...

    If you're going to the McKale Center in the coming weeks, you might notice some new signage. That's because the Department of Athletics recently applied for a liquor license, and is required to post signs letting the public know. The department said if the application is approved, the McKale Center will start beer and wine sales during Wildcat basketball games. The start date is yet to be determined. Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the decision to serve alcohol is based ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly