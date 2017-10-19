98th annual Tucson Veterans Day parade

All of Tucson is invited to join the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7 and the city of Tucson in attending the 98th annual Veterans Day Parade.

This year it will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The theme for 2017 "For the hearts of veterans".

2017 Grand Marshal is Adolfo “Harpo” Celaya, one of the survivors of the USS Indianapolis. Harpo survived for five days holding onto a raft after the USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese submarine just after midnight on July 30, 1945.

Parade entrants will be judged and awarded trophies in the following categories: Senior Color Guard, Junior Color Guard, Senior Marching Unit, Junior Marching Unit, Float (truck and trailer), Decorated Automobiles, Musical Group, Veteran’s Organization, Military Unit and Motorcycle Group.

Parade participants will start assembling at 8 a.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the day along the following route:

(Source: Tucson Veterans Day Parade)

The parade begins downtown at West Alameda Street and Granada Avenue and heads east on West Alameda Street and turns onto North Stone Avenue, then onto West Franklin Street. From West Franklin Street, participants will continue on North Church Avenue and then to West Sixth Street. From Sixth Street, parade participants will head south on North Granada Avenue and return to the staging point on West Alameda Street.

Road closure info: From 8 am to 1 pm, West Alameda Street between Manning House Way and Church Avenue will be closed.

From 10 am:

Stone Avenue south of Sixth Street will be closed;

Church Avenue between Pennington Street and Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road will be closed

Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road between Stone Avenue and Granada Avenue will be closed

Franklin Street between Stone Avenue and Church Avenue

Granada Avenue between Congress Street and Sixth Street/St. Mary’s Road will be closed

Businesses, parking garages, and parking lots will be open and accessible. Local resident, pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained in and around road closures.

Interested in participating in this year's parade? For more information click here: http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org

To register, click here: http://tucsonveteransdayparade.org/parade-entrant-form.html

You can also contact Lisette Eckman, Tucson Veterans Day Parade Chairman, 520-622-8703 or tucsonalvetparade@gmail.com

